Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 2,100 iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 16,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 48,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.26 and a 12 month high of $83.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

