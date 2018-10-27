EULAV Asset Management Has $10.74 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 144,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,377,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,350,000 after acquiring an additional 422,394 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

