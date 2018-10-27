EULAV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

NYSE:CNI opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.3477 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

