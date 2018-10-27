Etsy (ETSY) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $40.87. 2,165,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,668,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,610,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,003,379.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,062 shares of company stock worth $4,834,580. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

