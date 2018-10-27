EtherDelta Token Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Day (EDT)

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. One EtherDelta Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EtherDelta Token has traded flat against the US dollar. EtherDelta Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EtherDelta Token Profile

EtherDelta Token was first traded on January 19th, 2018. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. EtherDelta Token’s official website is crowdsale.etherdelta.com . EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta

EtherDelta Token Token Trading

EtherDelta Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherDelta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherDelta Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherDelta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

