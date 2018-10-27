Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ESPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.96.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,633. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $991.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 17,700 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $903,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,432,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.14 per share, with a total value of $2,307,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,282,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,475,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,117 over the last ninety days. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. BB Biotech AG raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,182,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Meditor Group Ltd raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,629,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,460,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,746,000 after purchasing an additional 316,635 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,886,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

