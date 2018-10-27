Eric Streitberg Sells 8,521,997 Shares of Buru Energy Limited (BRU) Stock

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) insider Eric Streitberg sold 8,521,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18), for a total value of A$2,139,021.25 ($1,517,036.35).
BRU remained flat at $A$0.25 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 486,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,894. Buru Energy Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of A$0.38 ($0.27).
About Buru Energy
Recommended Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Buru Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buru Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.