Eric Streitberg Sells 8,521,997 Shares of Buru Energy Limited (BRU) Stock

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) insider Eric Streitberg sold 8,521,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18), for a total value of A$2,139,021.25 ($1,517,036.35).

BRU remained flat at $A$0.25 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 486,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,894. Buru Energy Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of A$0.38 ($0.27).

About Buru Energy

Buru Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil, Gas, and Exploration segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits covering an area of approximately 22,109 square kilometers located in Canning Superbasin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

