Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 63.57 and a current ratio of 63.57. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1,773.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth approximately $17,111,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

