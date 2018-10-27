Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.48.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 121.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,522.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

