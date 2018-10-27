EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $445.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.14 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,859,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $392,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,795. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 245,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.