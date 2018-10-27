Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) PT Set at $52.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EFSC. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,168.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 76.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 65.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

