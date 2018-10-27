Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.82 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.0% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. MED upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.