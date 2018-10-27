Entegris (ENTG) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.544-1.544 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Entegris also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.41-0.48 EPS.

ENTG stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entegris from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.60.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,895.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $188,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,725.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

