Emerald Bay Energy (EBY) Shares Up 33.3%

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) shares shot up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 214,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 847,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Emerald Bay Energy Company Profile (CVE:EBY)

Emerald Bay Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Central Alberta and southwest Texas. It holds 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects located in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

