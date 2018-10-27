Elysium Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Elysium has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $33,372.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00806066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003612 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020050 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 13,611,855 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

