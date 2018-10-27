Ellie Mae (ELLI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellie Mae from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ellie Mae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of ELLI stock traded down $15.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.26. 5,415,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,391. Ellie Mae has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $49,399.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,803.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Hirsch sold 1,164 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $119,938.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,264 shares of company stock worth $2,167,821 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after buying an additional 100,486 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 129.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 41.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

