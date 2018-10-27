Electronic Arts (EA) PT Set at $158.00 by Wedbush

Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a $146.56 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.38.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $95.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.86 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,365,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,989.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $2,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,750 shares of company stock worth $15,384,360. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13,456.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,640 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 175,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.