Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.92

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 21947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

The firm has a market cap of $498.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $110.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electro Scientific Industries news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,525.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 520.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 177,321 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the third quarter worth $295,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 211,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESIO)

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

