eHealth (EHTH) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.5-227.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.52 million.

eHealth stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. 1,150,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,463. The company has a market capitalization of $544.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.35. eHealth has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $763,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,970.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen O. Tauscher sold 31,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $737,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.