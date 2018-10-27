Ecopetrol (EC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In Colombia, Ecopetrol is the largest energy firm with an integrated business model. The company’s businesses are well diversified, extending from oil and natural gas exploration & production activities to transporting crude volumes along with refining and distributing petroleum products. With the ‘oilier’ nature of its volume mix position, Ecopetrol is capitalizing on strengthening crude prices. Notably, to reach its production growth target for 2018, the company is planning to drill more than 620 development wells, up from 491 in 2017. In fact, to bump up drilling and production activities, Ecopetrol is planning to employ significantly higher rigs through second-half 2018. Moreover, interests in biofuel businesses reflect the company’s strong focus on capitalizing on the growing demand for cost-effective cleaner energy.”

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EC. Raymond James raised shares of Ecopetrol from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 914,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,229 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 431,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,515 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 45.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 228,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 673,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.