eBay Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for eBay in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte expects that the e-commerce company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $27.34 on Friday. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,630,286.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,399. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 638,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 277,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 194,359 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

