E. W. Scripps (SSP) Major Shareholder Eaton M. Scripps Buys 27,976 Shares of Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Eaton M. Scripps acquired 27,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,651.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03. E. W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.68 million. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E. W. Scripps will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,678,000 after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 5.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litespeed Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 3.6% in the second quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

