DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.45 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $39,993.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00022524 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00062227 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00043999 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00039173 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00061217 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000323 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00026023 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

