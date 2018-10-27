Dover Motorsports (DVD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DVD opened at $2.11 on Friday. Dover Motorsports has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Dover Motorsports’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

