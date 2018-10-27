Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 31,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 82.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,617.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total value of $893,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,358.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $285.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $248.03 and a 1-year high of $312.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

