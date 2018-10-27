Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $679,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Stock

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,236.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,658,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,045,000 after buying an additional 10,530,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,737.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,618,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,331,000 after buying an additional 7,554,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,694,000 after buying an additional 4,221,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,361,000 after buying an additional 2,983,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,751,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,078,000 after buying an additional 2,254,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.84 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.36 and a 1 year high of $88.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.