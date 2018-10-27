Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $514,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Broadcom to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Broadcom to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Broadcom to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.77.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $4,620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $13,785,345. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $213.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.95%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

