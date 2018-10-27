Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $14,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $261.24 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.74 and a twelve month high of $305.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $1,294,247.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,323.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,958,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,956,888. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.30.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

