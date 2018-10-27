DMarket (DMT) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00006245 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and YoBit. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and $2.64 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00149665 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00248463 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.24 or 0.09634884 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012158 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,216,064 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

