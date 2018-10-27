Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $26.16

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.26, but opened at $26.16. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 1791566 shares trading hands.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 59.6% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 151,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

