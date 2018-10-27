DIPNET (DPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

DIPNET (CURRENCY:DPN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, DIPNET has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. DIPNET has a market cap of $0.00 and $453,265.00 worth of DIPNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIPNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDAX and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150240 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00251489 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $614.93 or 0.09550367 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012532 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DIPNET

DIPNET’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DIPNET’s official website is www.dip.network . DIPNET’s official Twitter account is @DipNetOfficial

Buying and Selling DIPNET

DIPNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIPNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIPNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIPNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

