Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $173,375.00 and approximately $403.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00064724 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

AdultChain (XXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 49,340,239 coins and its circulating supply is 41,340,239 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @





and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.