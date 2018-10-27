DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, August 13th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.