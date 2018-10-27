Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 276,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,080,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,291,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 856,398 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,485,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 482,076 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 442,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 398,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 737,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 341,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 233,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.