Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 276,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,080,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,291,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 856,398 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,485,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 482,076 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 442,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 398,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 737,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 341,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 233,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Bank Company Profile (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
