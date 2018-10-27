Denbury Resources (DNR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “With its unique profile, compelling economics and unmatched infrastructure, Denbury Resources’ is positioned well to deliver long-term sustainable growth. We appreciate the company’s cost-reduction initiatives. Moreover, Denbury’s niche, highly specialized strategy to increase oil recovery from mature depleted oil fields through tertiary CO2 flooding will help it grow in the future. However, the company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio is 75.2% compared with the broader industry average of 45.8%. The company’s high leverage is a cause for concern. Also, Denbury’s project inventory is concentrated mostly on a few tertiary recovery projects. Hence, total company performance as well as profitability remains exposed to execution and operational risks of these individual projects.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denbury Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KLR Group restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of NYSE DNR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 8,698,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,862,601. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 3.38. Denbury Resources has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.72 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of Denbury Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 33.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 41.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

