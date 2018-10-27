Debitum (DEB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,184.00

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Debitum token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Debitum has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $49,184.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Debitum has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00251501 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $627.69 or 0.09728348 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Debitum

Debitum launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,445,717 tokens. Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . Debitum’s official website is debitum.network . Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Debitum

Debitum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum using one of the exchanges listed above.

