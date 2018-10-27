Daniel Colin Fidock Sells 250,000 Shares of Prophecy Development Corp (PCY) Stock

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director Daniel Colin Fidock sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00.

Prophecy Development stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. Prophecy Development Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$4.95.

About Prophecy Development

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects in the United States, Canada, Mongolia, and Bolivia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property, and the Khavtgai Uul and Chandgana Tal coal deposits in Mongolia; and the Pulacayo Paca silver-lead-zinc property in Bolivia.

