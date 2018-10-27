Cytokinetics (CYTK) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.77. 608,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 331,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $391.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,593.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

