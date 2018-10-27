Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.32 million.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.87.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.49 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 2.08%. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CY. ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Cypress Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,290 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.