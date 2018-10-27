CVB Financial (CVBF) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CVBF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,144. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.47 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CVB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in CVB Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVB Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

