CSX Co. (CSX) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 14.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

CSX stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CSX Co. has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

