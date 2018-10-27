Credit Suisse Group Trims Honeywell International (HON) Target Price to $165.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Shares of HON opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $139.51 and a 52-week high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,486,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,363,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,483,000 after acquiring an additional 230,252 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 9.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,267,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,644,000 after acquiring an additional 201,003 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,174,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,215,000 after acquiring an additional 120,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,083,000 after acquiring an additional 74,703 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

