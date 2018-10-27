Crane (CR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Crane’s shares have underperformed the industry. The company’s third-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings came in at $1.62 per share, up 43.4% year over year. The bottom-line numbers also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.7%. Crane expects that solid sales volume, the Crane Currency buyout, higher productivity, pricing actions, existing repositioning moves, lower interest expense and reduced corporate tax rates will continue to enhance its profitability in the quarters ahead. Notably, Crane has raised its adjusted earnings view for 2018 from $5.60-$5.80 per share to $5.80-$5.90 per share. However, persistence of material cost inflation (due to tariffs) remains a major cause of concern for the company. Moreover, weak recreational vehicle sales and unfavorable foreign exchange rates may continue to hurt Crane’s near-term profitability.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.91%.

In other Crane news, insider Bradley Ellis sold 11,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $1,064,904.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,746.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Curran sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,877 shares of company stock worth $6,886,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,098,000 after buying an additional 128,447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,423,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,035,000 after buying an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after buying an additional 326,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

