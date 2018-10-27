Covesting Reaches Market Cap of $14.31 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00012648 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and $11,054.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00149773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00248615 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $624.04 or 0.09649510 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

