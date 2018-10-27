Cosan (CZZ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

CZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cosan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CZZ stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.18. Cosan has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cosan by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cosan by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cosan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

