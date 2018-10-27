Corning (GLW) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

“We continue to see GLW as one of the only companies in our universe with Y/Y comps dramatically better in 2H18E than 1H18. We estimate revs +14%Y/Y and EPS +26%Y/Y in 2H18E vs. +7%Y/Y and -8%Y/Y in 1H18, which is a trend we see continuing in 1H19E as well. And we see Q3’s report in line with our expectation for that re-acceleration to be driven by specific new capacity ramps across 1) 10.5G Display glass for BOE, 2) Optical fiber and 3) Auto filters.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,109,532.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $7,805,638.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,272 shares of company stock worth $13,759,300. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,127 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 59,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 88,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

