Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

CTB opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.75 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

