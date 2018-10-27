Contrasting Portland General Electric (POR) & TerraForm Power (TERP)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerraForm Power has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Portland General Electric and TerraForm Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 9.74% 8.59% 2.66% TerraForm Power -13.02% -0.29% -0.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portland General Electric and TerraForm Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 2 5 1 0 1.88 TerraForm Power 0 4 4 0 2.50

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $42.81, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. TerraForm Power has a consensus price target of $12.36, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given TerraForm Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TerraForm Power is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portland General Electric and TerraForm Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.01 billion 1.98 $187.00 million $2.29 19.45 TerraForm Power $610.47 million 3.74 -$164.18 million ($1.21) -9.02

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than TerraForm Power. TerraForm Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of TerraForm Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerraForm Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TerraForm Power pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Portland General Electric pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TerraForm Power pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. TerraForm Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats TerraForm Power on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,457 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 875,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the Portland/Salem metropolitan area of Oregon. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. TerraForm Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

