Contrasting Internap (INAP) and Infinite Group (IMCI)

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internap and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $280.72 million 0.67 -$45.34 million ($1.55) -5.72 Infinite Group $7.41 million 0.04 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internap.

Volatility and Risk

Internap has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Internap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Internap shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Internap and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap -15.52% -2,471.65% -6.99% Infinite Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Internap and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 1 2 0 2.67 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Internap currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.75%. Given Internap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Internap is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Summary

Infinite Group beats Internap on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 56 data centers and 97 points of presence worldwide. The INAP CLOUD segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including healthcare; advertising technology; financial; technology infrastructure; and gaming and software. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

