Continental Gold (CNL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.39

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 149669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Continental Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Leon Teicher acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,100.00. Also, Director Martin Jose Carrizosa bought 23,600 shares of Continental Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$59,708.00. Insiders purchased a total of 103,690 shares of company stock worth $313,732 over the last 90 days.

Continental Gold Company Profile (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

