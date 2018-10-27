Continental Gold (CNL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.39

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 149669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Continental Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.
Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Continental Gold Company Profile (TSE:CNL)
Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.
